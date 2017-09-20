Bali stars in CCA win over Ambala

A batsman plays a shot during the Haryana Inter-District Cricket Tournament for Pataudi Trophy at DAV School, Sector 8 on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) A batsman plays a shot during the Haryana Inter-District Cricket Tournament for Pataudi Trophy at DAV School, Sector 8 on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

A superb century by Treyaksh Bali propelled Chandigarh Cricket Association to an emphatic 161-run win over Ambala Cricket Association in a league match of the Haryana Inter-District Cricket Tournament for Pataudi Trophy played at DAV School, Sector 8 on Tuesday.

After Ambala Cricket Association won the toss and elected to field first, Chandigarh Cricket Association exploited the sunny conditions fully. The team posted a mammoth total of 304 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 40 overs. Treyaksh Bali was the top scorer for the team as he raced his way to a superb century. Before departing, Bali played a knock of 117 runs off 71 balls which saw him smashing 15 boundaries and five towering sixes. Manul Jain was the second highest scorer for the team as he played a knock of 56 runs. Jain hit seven boundaries and one six during his knock. Guntash Veer Singh contributed 27 runs. For Ambala Cricket Association, Rajpal claimed three wickets for 63 runs while Bhupinder grabbed three wickets for 73 runs.

Chasing the target, Ambala Cricket Association were bundled out for a total of 143 runs in 34.2 overs. Lokesh was the top scorer for the team as he played a knock of 36 runs. Chetanya was the second highest scorer for the team with a knock of 33 runs. For Chandigarh Cricket Association, Lakesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed five wickets for 19 run while Prince Bali grabbed three wickets for 35 runs. In the second match of the day, Panchkula District Cricket Association scored a 31-run win over Kurukshetra Cricket Association at Barwala to enter the knock-out stage of the tournament. Panchkula District Cricket Association won the toss and opted to bat first.

Batting with caution, the team lost some quick wickets at the start and were placed at a score of 59 for 4 in 15.1 overs. Skipper Sagar Sharma and Kshitij Sharma stitched together a partnership of 121 runs for the fifth wicket before Kshitij fell at an individual score of 64 runs. Kshitij’s 86-ball stay at the crease included six boundaries. Sagar Sharma fell at an individual score of 71 runs as Panchkula District Cricket Association posted a total of 203 runs in 38.4 overs. Sagar’s 86-ball knock consisted of five boundaries and one six.

For Kurukshetra Cricket Association, Lakshwinder Singh Mehta claimed two wickets for nine runs while Aman Malik grabbed two wickets for 32 runs. Hitender and Deepak too claimed two wickets each. Chasing the target, Kurukshetra Cricket Association could manage a total of 172 for 9 in 40 overs. Naman Malik was the top scorer for the team as he played a knock of 36 runs. For the winning team, Aman claimed three wickets for 22 runs.

