Badnore inaugurates Swachhta Hi Seva drive, urges residents to post images of clean areas

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore inaugurated Swachhta Hi Seva drive from Sector 19 on Friday. He appealed to the city residents to clean their surroundings and post photographs of them. The campaign will end on October 2, which other than being the Gandhi Jayanti is also the third anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission.

The administrator also flagged off Swachhata Rath carrying all the information about Swachhta Hi Seva drive and other videos and pamphlets. He requested the residents to ensure that the programme is effective and not just symbolic. “Awareness in terms of instructions, demonstration and drives needs to be provided to ensure that these means become part of a nationwide movement be it in household or outside. Adequate individual and ecological cleanliness has a key impact on the goodwill of every city,” Badnore said.

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, UT Adviser Parimal Rai, Mayor Asha Jaswal and brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat Mission Savita Bhatti were also present on the occasion. Kher said: “Every resident of Chandigarh is dedicated to influence a nationwide change and all our internal stakeholders are firm to achieve the objective that we have set — to make Chandigarh and our country clean.” During the programme, all the participants took the Swachhata oath.

The administrator started the drive from Maharashtra Bhawan in Sector 19 to Government School in Sector 18 to Sector 17 Plaza and then Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16. Meanwhile, all the councillors of 26 wards of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation also organised similar cleanliness drives in their respective wards along with Residents’ Welfare Associations and Market Welfare Associations. Drives were also organised in the government offices, hotels, schools, bus stands, religious organisations and open areas.

Mayor Jaswal said: “This is our city and as a resident, the minute thing we can do is care for it in our individual ways. We are very firm to achieve our attempt to encourage the cause and we assure that we will succeed in this action of making the city aware about the behavioural change towards cleanliness.” Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal, Municipal Commissioner B Purushartha, Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi, Additional MC Commissioner Uma Shankar Gupta, MC chief engineer N P Sharma, office bearers of FOSWAC, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, Resident Welfare Associations and Market Welfare Associations were also present during the occasion.

