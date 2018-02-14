Avalanche warning for districts in J&K, HP, Uttarakhand

The SASE said the warnings will remain valid for 24 hours starting at 5:00pm on Wednesday. (Representational Image) The SASE said the warnings will remain valid for 24 hours starting at 5:00pm on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

The Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued avalanche warnings for the second consecutive day today for some districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The SASE said the warnings will remain valid for 24 hours starting at 5:00pm on Wednesday.

An advisory by the agency said high-danger avalanche warning exists for avalanche-prone areas in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, while medium-danger avalanche warning exists for Kupwara and Bandipora districts in the state. A low-danger avalanche warning has been issued for Anantnag, Ramban, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts of the state.

In Himachal Pradesh, a low-danger avalanche warning has been issued for Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Chamba and Kinnaur districts. In Uttarakhand, a low-danger warning has been issued for Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Tehri Garhwal districts.

“People are advised not to venture in avalanche-prone slopes or areas,” it said. On Tuesday, the SASE had issued similar warnings for the three states.

