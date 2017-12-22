Audi-Tavera accident case: Court orders framing of charges against Audi driver

The Audi in question. (Express Photo) The Audi in question. (Express Photo)

A COURT on Thursday ordered framing of charges under Section 304 Part II against the prime accused, Rajat Kapoor, in the Audi-Tavera accident case, which claimed the lives of two youths and a taxi driver, in July 2013. After the framing of charges were odered, Kapoor was taken into custody. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) has also forwarded the case to the Sessions Court for trial. The case would be heard again on January 2, 2018.

Advocate Harish Sharma, representing the victim, argued in court that charges should be framed under sections 304 part ii (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The quantum of punishment is a minimum of 10 years under this section as there were loopholes in the police investigation.

Advocate Sharma said apart from the prime accused, Rajat Kapoor, who was reportedly driving the Audi, the other accused have also been charged under relevant sections, which was yet to be confirmed as they were yet to get hold of a copy of the court order.

Meanwhile, Rajat Kapoor has been charged by the court under sections 304 Part II, 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the IPC, said Sharma.

According to police records, on July 22, 2013, two students were killed following a head-on collision between the Audi and the Tavera. Sahil Juneja (20), a third-year BBM student, Kuldeep Singh (19), a BTech student at JSS Collage and Asth Bahadur, driver of the Tavera, a resident of Dharampur village, were killed after the rashly driven Audi rammed into the taxi at the dividing road of sectors 17 and 18 in Chandigarh.

The incident took place around 1 am in Chandigarh when a group of students hired a taxi from Dharampur village of Kasauli to come to Chandigarh, where they had to board a bus for Ghaziabad from the Inter State Bus Terminal at Sector-17, Chandigarh.

