Attack on NSUI supporters: Cops probing role of Lubana, car used in crime recovered

The police have started probing the involvement of Rattan Lubana, a member of Cool Dude gang, for allegedly attacking five supporters of National Student Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday. Lubana, a member of ABVP, is currently on bail in the case of extortion. Meanwhile, police have recovered the Scorpio of one of the assailants, Gurjot Singh Sandhu, involved in the attack from Sector 48 on Tuesday. The Scorpio was found abandoned in a residential locality.

A ABVP member, Gurjot along with Parminder Singh Mand, Jetinder Singh and others escaped after the attack near the roundabout of Sector 27/28/29/30 on Monday. The victims were riding a Ciaz car, which was damaged in the attack. Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar, SHO of PS 26, said, “In the FIR, the victim, Sumit, alleged that the attack was hatched by Rattan Lubana and he brought the assailants to attack them. We raided the house of Lubana and his family members claimed that he was out of station.”

On July 17, a Fortuner bearing registration number CH-01AK-0013, which was owned by one Gagandeep Singh of Khuda Jassu, turned turtle when it was being chased by a PCR vehicle of Chandigarh police near Saketri in Panchkula.

Police said assailants, who were riding in the Fortuner, managed to escape from the spot leaving behind the weapons including two revolvers, swords, baseball bats. The Fortuner was seized by Panchkula police. Panchkula police have also registered a case of Arms Act against the assailants at Mansa Devi police station. However, senior leaders of ABVP on Tuesday claimed that the assailants were the members of NSUI and they have nothing to do with their student organisation.

