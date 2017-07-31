At bhog, tributes pour in for Amarinder’s mother

At Mohinder Kaur’s bhog ceremony in Patiala on Sunday. At Mohinder Kaur’s bhog ceremony in Patiala on Sunday.

FORMER PRIME minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, Union Minister Vijay Sampla, SAD president and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal joined Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to pay tribute to the latter’s mother, Mohinder Kaur, at her bhog ceremony in Patiala Sunday.

Among those who attended the ceremony included leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, religious leaders, ministers of the Punjab Cabinet, Congress MLAs and workers, senior administrative and police officers, apart from people from all walks of life.

Speakers at the function remembered Kaur and said that with her demise, an era had ended. Recalling the work she had done for various sections of the society, family and friends of the Kaur described her as an “iconic personality whose contribution to the uplift of the underprivileged would always remain etched in memory.” Many recalled her immense contribution to the welfare of refugee girls following the partition of the country, saying it was her charisma and humanitarian approach that had prompted the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to entrust her with this important and delicate task.

Azad, leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, described Kaur as a multi-faceted personality, who led an active political life as a Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha member. Her exemplary contribution to the empowerment of women and in providing succour to the poverty-stricken sections of the society was a source of inspiration to leaders of today, he said.

Sukhbir said she was a noble soul and recalled her zeal in serving every section of the society, especially the poorest of the poor, with firm commitment, devotion and dedication. Khaira said the loss of a mother was “an irreplaceable loss.”

Union Minister of State and Punjab BJP chief, Vijay Sampla, while conveying the condolences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, said Kaur was a pious soul and a great social reformer, who was far ahead of her time.

