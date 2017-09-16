Assailants’ kin beg for forgiveness from injured traffic constables

Injured traffic police constable Sikander at PGIMER . (Express photo) Injured traffic police constable Sikander at PGIMER . (Express photo)

FAMILY MEMBERS of some of the assailants, who assaulted two constable brothers at Naya Gaon in Mohali, lined up at the Advance Trauma Centre, PGI, to seek forgiveness for their wards on Friday. Brothers Mukinder Singh (33) and Sikander Singh (28), deputed with the Chandigarh traffic police, were attacked with sharp weapons and bricks near their home on Wednesday night.

Mukinder and Sikander were returning home after finishing duty at a late-night drink driving naka when the incident happened around 12.30 am. Mohali police have registered an FIR for attempt to murder along with other sections of assault and rioting at Naya Gaon Police Station. Both the brothers were admitted to the ATC. Sikander suffered sharp injuries in the back and stomach while elder brother Mukinder sustained blunt injuries. Though the condition of both is stable, doctors have advised precautions for Sikander.

“Mukinder was on the driving seat when he honked demanding passage from a bunch of youths, standing bang in the middle of the road. All drunk, they started arguing with us. Soon, some of them became aggressive and pulled both of us out of the car. Then, they hit us with bricks and attacked us with sharp weapons. I received sharp injuries and my brother blunt injuries on his face,” said Sikander.

The two were rushed to PGI by a friend whom they called. Later, Naya Gaon police were informed by the PGI authorities and a police team came to record their statements. Sub-Inspector Sahib Singh, SHO of Naya Gaon PS, said, “A case of attempt to murder along with other charges has been registered against more than eight persons. Efforts are on to arrest them. Two of the assailants, involved in the attack, were not from the locality.”

Suresh Kumar, a relative of the injured brothers, said, “The kin of four assailants visited the brothers in the morning. While one pleaded saying the career of his ward would be in jeopardy, another said they would be indebted to the brothers for the whole life. A woman from Naya Gaon pleaded with Sikander, saying she was a widow and her son, also a suspect in the attack on them, was her only son.”

Meanwhile, SSP (Traffic) Sashank Anand visited the injured traffic policemen at PGI and communicated with the Mohali SSP to carry out a thorough investigation in the case.

