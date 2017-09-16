ASI nabbed taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh

After verifying his information, the Vigilance Bureau laid a trap and the ASI was arrested on the spot while taking the bribe from Paviter the presence of two witnesses. (Representational Image) After verifying his information, the Vigilance Bureau laid a trap and the ASI was arrested on the spot while taking the bribe from Paviter the presence of two witnesses. (Representational Image)

THE VIGILANCE department on Friday nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) red-handed while taking bribe. Posted in Moga, he was caught taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Jagraon, Ludhiana.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesman said ASI Sukhwinder Singh, posted at Mynah Police Station of Moga district, was arrested on the complaint of Paviter Singh of Dandrala Kharoud village in Patiala district.

The complainant alleged that the ASI was demanding Rs 1.10 lakh to release his tractor impounded in a case at Mynah. After verifying his information, the Vigilance Bureau laid a trap and the ASI was arrested on the spot while taking the bribe from Paviter the presence of two witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI at the Economic Offences police station of the VB in Ludhiana.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App