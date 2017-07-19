Arrest of IFS officer: ‘No-no, not Rs 25,000 each, make it Rs 50,000 each’

IFS officer Birender Choudhary IFS officer Birender Choudhary

BEFORE ARRESTING IFS officer Birender Choudhary, CBI recorded the conversation between complainant Rajinder Singh and the accused twice. The recorded conversation, in the shape of two CDs, was submitted in the special court of CBI on Tuesday.

The scrutiny of recorded conversation shows that at one point, Choudhary assured the sawmill owners to convince other people who were associated with the process of issuing the show-cause notices. The recording shows the accused agreed to accept the bribe at his house and invited the complainant to deliver the amount at his residence in Sector 27 on Monday.

Excerpts of the conversation recorded on July 12, 2017

Accused: Fir woh consent issue kar denge. Abhi to dekho understanding rahegi, to fir main in logo ko thoda samjha dunga (Then we will issue the consent. We have an understanding now. Later, I will also convince these people).

Complainant Rajinder: Thik hai ji (It’s all right)… Kar do sir, inka phir 25-25 ka kar do (Sir, please do it. Charge them Rs 25,000 each). Accused: 25-25 nahi yaar, 50-50 kar do (No-no, not Rs 25,000 each, make it Rs 50,000 each).

Conversation of July 17, 2017

Complainant: Namaskar sir.

Accused: Haanji-haanji, kya haal hai (Yes, yes, how are you)?

Complainant: Badhia (fine), sir.

Accused: Phir batao (Tell me).

Complainant: To sir phir unhono de diya tha mujhe 25-25, Ganesh, Paramjit aur Kala ne (Ganesh, Paramjit and Kala have given me Rs 25,000 each).

Accused: Hmmm.

Complainant: Ek mai apna daal dunga sahib (I will also add my share to the total amount).

Accused: Haan theek hai (It is okay).

Complainant: To abhi kab pakdaye aapk ko (When should I give you the money)?

Accused: Kab aaoge (When will you come)?

Accused: Ghar par aaoge ya aur kanhi (Will you come to my house or anywhere else)?

Complainant: Ghar par aa jaenge (We will come to your house).

Accused: Ghar pe aa jana (Then come to my house).

