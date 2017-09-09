Another case against dera head: Ahead of hearing in slain journalist case, heightened security in Panchkula

Barricades in front of District Courts in Panchkula on Friday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Barricades in front of District Courts in Panchkula on Friday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

AFTER THE August 25 violence following Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction, in which 35 people were killed, Panchkula is taking no chances. The city has limped back to normalcy, but seven companies of paramilitary forces continue to guard the district with barricading at several points, including the court complex. Although the police will not say why, September 16 is the next big date in the Panchkula calendar. On that day, the CBI court will hear final arguments in the Ramchandra Chhatrapati murder case against Ram Rahim.

Fearing a repeat of August 25, residents’ welfare associations have also decided to intensify their security from September 14. For their part, the police are playing down the significance of September 16 date in order not to send up a scare among residents. However, sources said that the security is expected to be intensified two days ahead of the date. “No, it is just a precautionary measure till the time the search is going on inside the Dera in Sirsa. There is alert in the entire state and that is why the security for Panchkula as well,” said Haryana Director General of Police B S Sandhu.

But a senior official said that the security would remain till September 16. Residents Welfare Association of Sector 6 has taken a decision that all the security gates, except one, will remain closed for 24 hours, which will allow entry of residents of Sector 6 only.

“We have specific orders for September 15 till the date (September 16) goes off peacefully. All our 13 gates would remain closed throughout. The situation is still volatile and everybody fears that his followers can return. That is why a few gates in our sectors remain closed even now,” said Jeevan Aggarwal, president of Sector 6 RWA. As Sector 16 remained one of the affected sectors where the mob set ablaze Hotel Pallavi, HDFC Bank branch and damaged scores of vehicles, the residents’ welfare association of that sector too has decided to close down its gates and enhance security measures.

Sector 7 Residents’ Welfare Association president S K Chhabra said that the decision to close all the gates, except one, for 24 hours, which was taken on August 23, would remain in force till at least September 16. “That fear in residents has still not gone. They don’t have that confidence that everything is completely back to normal till this issue is going on,” said S K Nayar, president of Citizens’ Welfare Association.

Jainendra Public School, Sector 1, which falls adjacent to the court complex and has already faced a damage worth Rs 1.5 lakh, has decided to deploy additional security guards on the gate. “The security forces are camping in our school but our management has taken a call to deploy more guards from September 14 to 16,” said principal Sudha Babbar.

