Woman confirms ‘it’s her with charitable body chief’ in viral video, alleges exploitation

The woman seen in an objectionable video purportedly with Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society (CKDCS) president Chiranjit Singh Chadha has written a letter to Director General of Police Suresh Arora accusing Chadha of sexually exploiting her.

While Chadha had claimed that the viral video showing him in a compromising position with a woman was fake, the 43-year-old woman in video, however, has claimed it was her along with Chadha in the video. In her letter to the DGP on Wednesday, she claimed Chadha had asked her to keep quiet or be ready to face trouble since he knew the Punjab CM and police officers.

“I am married and have two children. I have been working on a top post for the last 22 years in one of the institutes run by CKDCS in Amritsar. I also studied from the school run by CKDCS. Initially, Chadha treated me as her daughter but soon he started harassing me sexually. When I tried to say no, he threatened me, flaunting his links with Punjab chief minister and police officers. He threatened to implicate me in false police case. He is a powerful person with high links.”

“In the video went viral, he is trying to force himself on me as I am trying to leave office,” she has claimed.

She has also claimed in the letter that her life is in danger as Chadha’s son Inderbir Singh was also threatening her since the video vent viral.

Meanwhile a group of CKDCS members staged a dharna outside body’s main office in Amritsar and demanded Chadha’s resignation on Wednesday. Later, they appointed one Dhanraj Singh as acting president of CKDCS.

There were unconfirmed reports that Chadha had left for a foreign country on Wednesday.

