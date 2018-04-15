Ambedkar jayanti celebrations: 300 functions, 40,000 cops; Babasaheb remembered in Haryana

Apart from Dalit organisations, state ministers including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other political leaders attended functions held in different parts of the state. (Express/file/Jasbir Malhi) Apart from Dalit organisations, state ministers including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other political leaders attended functions held in different parts of the state. (Express/file/Jasbir Malhi)

Under heavy security arrangements, the Ambedkar Jayanti functions passed peacefully in Haryana on Saturday. Apart from Dalit organisations, state ministers including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other political leaders attended functions held in different parts of the state.

Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said that more than 300 main functions, including 30 in Ambala district, were organised in the state. “About 40,000 policemen were deployed in the state as the police was on high alert to avoid any untoward incident,” said Sandhu.

Security was tightened in view of the violence which took place in different parts of the state, especially in Kaithal, on April 2 when the Dalit organisations had given a call for Bharat Bandh.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to form a three-member committee to probe untoward incidents on April 2. An IAS officer, an IPS officer and a public representative will be members of the committee. “The committee will review all cases registered by the police on that day. Action will be taken against the culprits,” Khattar said while addressing a gathering at a function to mark Ambedkar Jayanti in Kurukshetra.

According to the government, the police had registered cases against about 100 persons. Kaithal had emerged epicentre of violence on April 2 where policemen were injured while trying to control the mob.

