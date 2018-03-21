Allegation against dental professor: 200 students gather in PU as committee against sexual harassment begins probe

The meeting began at 4 pm and the students remained at the venue till 6 pm when the campus security dispersed them. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) The meeting began at 4 pm and the students remained at the venue till 6 pm when the campus security dispersed them. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

At least 200 dental students gathered in front of the Emerging Areas Building in Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday in a silent show of solidarity for their peers who have alleged sexual harassment by an orthodontics professor of H S Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, affiliated to the varsity.

The Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH) began its investigation on Tuesday into multiple complaints of sexual harassment against Prof Dr Devinder Preet Singh. According to sources, 15 students were present before a 10-member committee that listened in detail all the complaints that were submitted to the panel by Dean, University Instructions, (DUI) Meenakshi Malhotra.

The meeting began at 4 pm and the students remained at the venue till 6 pm when the campus security dispersed them. The guards said the students were standing too close to the door and they did not want “trouble”.

A student, requesting anonymity, said the outcome was the meeting was positive and that the committee was cooperative. “They have assured us that appropriate action will be taken against the professor,” the student said, adding that they trusted the PUCASH to solve the matter in their favour.

While no member of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council was present, some members of the Students for Society (SFS) were there at the venue. However, the dental students said they did not invite them. Another student, who did not want to be named, said they don’t want any interference by any student body and end up “politicising the issue”. “As of now, we’re looking forward to the PUCASH to solve the case. However, if the panel doesn’t agree with our demands, we will become more vocal and involve others too,” said the student.

The student added that they had demanded that the professor be rusticated. Prof Singh was suspended for a week by the chairperson of the dental college when the first complaint was lodged on March 7. Later, he was asked to go on leave by the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) when 10 students submitted a representation.

Harman Deep, media in-charge of the SFS, said sometimes it’s better to ask for support from outside, but it’s also quite encouraging to see how they have all united for a cause. On March 6, a fourth-year student was allegedly molestated by Prof Singh in his office, following which the student lodged a formal complaint on March 7.

However, after a complaint box was installed at the institute, at least 15 anonymous complaints were received against the professor. Students also protested on March 14 and met the V-C and the DUI. The rest of the complaints were also drafted by the students and handed over to the DUI on March 17.

Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, the PUCASH has three months to probe into the complaints and submit their recommendations to the university. The committee will submit its recommendations after a complete investigation, following which the employer will take the decision about the action to be taken against him.

