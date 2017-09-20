All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament from September 21

Vivek Atray, convenor of the JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament, addresses the media . (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh ) Vivek Atray, convenor of the JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament, addresses the media . (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh )

A total of 16 teams from all over India will take part in the 23rd All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament to be played from September 21 in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali. The 16 teams will be divided in four pools and Minerva Cricket Academy will face Tripathi Sports Club, Delhi in the opening match of the tournament.

“A total of 16 teams will take part in this year’s edition of the All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament. Last year we saw players like Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant taking part in the tournament and this year too, a lot of young players will play in the tournament,” said Vivek Atray, convenor of the tournament and former IAS officer.

The league stage of the tournament will be played till September 25 and the matches will be played at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, LIC Cricket Academy, Chandigarh and Government College, Ropar. “The winning team will be given a cash prize of Rs 2 Lakh and the runners-up team will get a cash prize of Rs one Lakh. ” said Sushil Kapoor, organising secretary of the tournament.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App