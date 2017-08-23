Akansh Sen Murder case: Defence seeks reports before framing of charges

The matter is now slated to come up for hearing on September 1. (File) The matter is now slated to come up for hearing on September 1. (File)

Lawyers of Harmehtab Singh alias Farid, an accused in the high profile BMW hit-and-run murder case of Akansh Sen, has moved an application seeking CFSL reports before framing of charges against Harmehtab. The matter is now slated to come up for hearing on September 1. On Tuesday, the charges were expected to be framed in the court of Additional Sessions Judge JS Sidhu, but the defence counsel moved an application for getting the reports pertaining to the investigation.

In his application, advocate AS Sukhija demanded the report of BMW car (CH01 AP 1133) which was taken into possession by the Chandigarh Police from Gobindgarh. The samples of blood were then taken from the car and the same was sent for examination to CFSL. Sukhija also sought the viscera report of the deceased Akansh Sen and the report of blood stained clothes of deceased Akansh Sen, and Karanyog, Rajan, who took him to hospital after the incident. The report of the car (PB 05 W 004) in which the deceased was taken to hospital has also been sought.

Akansh Sen was allegedly hit by a BMW car early in the morning on February 9. He succumbed to injuries in PGIMER the next day. Sen was a relative of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

