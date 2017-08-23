Air Marshal delivers lecture on 1971 air war over Bangladesh

The theme of his talk was Air War over Bangladesh, 1971, and his role as the commanding officer of a Gnat fighter squadron. (Express Archives) The theme of his talk was Air War over Bangladesh, 1971, and his role as the commanding officer of a Gnat fighter squadron. (Express Archives)

Delivering a lecture on the 1971 air war over Bangladesh between India and Pakistan, former commanding-in-chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal MM Singh, said that the Indian Air Force(IAF) will never enjoy such superiority over its adversaries in the future wars.

He said any lessons learned in the air war to liberate East Pakistan were not really relevant for the future and were mainly of academic and historical interest. He said this while addressing a gathering during the 4th Maj Gen KS Bajwa Memorial – Regiment of Artillery War Experience Talk under the auspices of the Centre for Indian Military History. The theme of his talk was Air War over Bangladesh, 1971, and his role as the commanding officer of a Gnat fighter squadron.

Speaking on the order of battle of the respective air forces in the East, he stated that the Indians had a qualitative edge and considerable numerical superiority over Pakistan, which they used to good effect. He then gave a detailed description of the aircraft fielded by both sides with the help of slides including the weapons payload which they were capable of carrying. He also disclosed how a planning team of the IAF visited various unused airstrips as well as civil airports in the East and North-East to discover how best they could be activated for the upcoming war.

“It was not just a fighter and bomber aircraft war. Helicopters and transports played a vital role. The lifting of a brigade by a helicopter over Meghna to strike at the enemy’s core defence area was the turning point of the war,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Mandeep Singh Bajwa, Chairman of the Centre for Indian Military History, informed that the organisation will jointly organise a seminar to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Nathu La-Cho La clashes between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA.

He also said that Centre has been selected to be part of an annual exchange programme on military history talks between the United Service Institution, this country’s leading military think tank and the United Kingdom. Under this project, next month, Major Tony McClenaghan, the world’s leading expert on the Indian States Forces will address a talk in Chandigarh, the title of which will be ‘The Contribution of the Maharajas to the First World War’.

