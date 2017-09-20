After Rajasthan, farmers plan rally in Haryana

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) members in Hisar on Tuesday. (Express Photo) All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) members in Hisar on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

THE ALL India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), which led a stir of peasants in Rajasthan recently, has now announced a farmers’ rally at Hisar in Haryana on October 3. AIKS chief Amra Ram, a former CPM legislator from Rajasthan, announced this at a press conference at Hisar Tuesday in connection with forthcoming three-day national conference of the sabha, scheduled from October 3.

“The farmers of Haryana and other states have to join hands like those in Rajasthan did to push for loan waiver demand. We will decide the stir plan in our conference at Hisar,” he added.

Farmers of Shekhawati region in Rajasthan, comprising Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Churu districts, had called off their 13-day-long agitation last week after the BJP government agreed to waive crop loans up to Rs 50,000 and appointed a committee to study the procedure adopted in other states for replication.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App