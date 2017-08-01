ABVP to carry out man-to-man marking of nearly 9,000 students to win the election

This time, the party has also formed a special team of eight students from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and Computer Science who are developing a special content development software. This time, the party has also formed a special team of eight students from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and Computer Science who are developing a special content development software.

TO ENSURE the party’s victory in the upcoming campus elections at Panjab University, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will be doing man-to-man marking of nearly 9,000 students. “This would be the first time that the party has developed a man-to-man marking strategy to ensure their victory and for the team of 350 students, 120 from ABVP and the rest from their friends circle would be approaching the new students to ensure our win,” ABVP president Krishan Sheoran told the Chandigarh Newsline.

“In the man-to-man marking strategy, the team would ensure how at both class and section levels, the party has to approach and convince the students to make sure they vote for us,” he further stated. “Man-to-man marking would also give a clear picture on how and whom to approach before going to a particular student, who can convince him or her, including studying the minds of students as to which party they are favouring,” said Krishan.

This time, the party has also formed a special team of eight students from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and Computer Science who are developing a special content development software. In this software, the party would prepare the content highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents as well as the rifts amnong the various parties contesting the polls.

The content development would also include a full-fledged story on a number of issues, ranging from fee hike, how and what each party did for its rollback, to stone pelting to ABVP’s fight against corruption at the university to problems at the hostel and mess.

Meanwhile, after the content development, the ABVP would divide its distribution into three stages, including distributing stories on pamphlets online and an offline cartoon series.

