Abandoning mother: Deduct compensation money from salary of son, orders Tribunal 

Baljit Kaur in a hospital in Mohali.

THE MAINTENANCE Tribunal has ordered a man to pay Rs 10,000 on monthly basis to his mother whom he had abandoned around five years ago. The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) had pursued the case on behalf of the elderly woman, who was allegedly thrown out of her house by her two sons. She also developed some psychiatric problems during her stay away from home.

Baljeet Kaur, a resident of Phase 1, was living in a gurdwara and the DLSA came to know about her plight following which the woman was rescued and admitted to the Rehabilitation Centre at Sector 66 this September. Her sons, Kanwaljeet Singh and Mandeep Singh, were also booked by the police under relevant sections of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act at Phase 1 police station on September 27.

Kanwaljeet is an officer of the rank of Sub-Divisional Officer in the soil and conservation department while Mandeep is a senior Customs officer in Canada. Kanwaljeet was later arrested. According to the orders of the tribunal, a copy of which is with the Chandigarh Newsline, Kanwaljeet will have to pay Rs 10,000 to his mother every month and the money would be deducted from his salary and deposited in Kaur’s bank account. Also, the soil and conservation division of Bathinda, where Kanwaljeet is posted, has been directed to ensure that the compensation amount is deposited in Kaur’s account.

In case of Kanwaljeet’s transfer, he was also directed by the tribunal to inform the concerned divisional officer about the orders and it would be the duty of that officer to ensure that the oders are implemented. The tribunal has also ordered Kaur’s sons not to sell any property registered in her name, including the house in Phase 1 where he lives at present.

DLSA Secretary Monica Lamba said that after getting the case registered against Kaur’s sons, they filed a petition at the Maintenance Tribunal to get compensation for Kaur. She added that Kanwaljeet had approached them to take care of his mother but instead, preferred to go to the tribunal to ensure the timely payment of compensation to Kaur.

