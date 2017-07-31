66-year-old woman injured as youth snatches her earrings

Mukhtyari Devi 66 years old showing her ears after bikers snatch her earrings in sector 56 Chandigarh on Sunday, July 30 2017. Express Photo Mukhtyari Devi 66 years old showing her ears after bikers snatch her earrings in sector 56 Chandigarh on Sunday, July 30 2017. Express Photo

A 66-YEAR-OLD woman was left severely injured after a youngster attacked her and snatched away her gold earrings by ripping them off her ears. The incident happened in the residential area of Sector 56 late on Saturday night. According to the police, the victim, Muktyari Devi, is a resident of Sector 56. She was attacked about 10.45 pm when she was returning home after purchasing vegetables from a market near her home. She was walking on the roadside when a young boy came from behind and attacked her.

“It was not an isolated area from where I was going to my house. As I was about to reach near the turn of my residence, a youth came behind me, held my ears and then he ripped one earring from my left ear. I could not bear the immense pain and fell down on the road. The attacker did not have any mercy and ripped off my second earring and ran away,” Devi told Chandigarh Newsline.

“I suspect the attacker had an accomplice too. As I was crying in pain, another youngster approached me and asked me to stay calm. He assured me that he will catch the snatcher, but he never returned,” Devi added. After the victim raised the alarm, the area residents reached her and rushed her to a nearby civil hospital in Phase VI of Mohali. An onlooker also informed the police control room. Devi received six stitches on both her ears. She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday morning. She stays in Sector 56 with her husband Dhani Ram.

Inspector Rajdeep Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 39 police station, said, “We have registered a case against an unidentified person under sections 379 (punishment for theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) of the Indian Penal Code.” “The CCTV cameras in the area are being scrutinised to identify and track the accused,” Inspector Rajdeep added.

“I used to tell my daughter that my earrings can only be ripped, as these have hard-to-open locks. The same thing happened last night. I have been wearing those earrings for the last 20 years and had never removed them. I also never planned to sell them or give them to any of my daughters, because I had an emotional attachment with those pieces of jewellery,” Devi said.

In the last six months, more than 70 incidents of snatchings have happened across Chandigarh. In most of the cases, pedestrian women were the prime targets of the accused. While the snatching incidents continue to rise, especially in densely populated southern sectors of the city, the police are clueless in most of the cases and have not yet been able to arrest the accused or recover the snatched property.

