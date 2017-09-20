65-year-old dies of swine flu in Zirakpur

A total of seven cases of swine flu have been reported in the Derabassi sub-division so far. There are 30 cases in the district, the health officials said. A total of seven cases of swine flu have been reported in the Derabassi sub-division so far. There are 30 cases in the district, the health officials said.

A 65-YEAR-OLD man in Zirakpur died of swine flu on Tuesday. He was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. This is the third swine flu death in the Derabassi sub-division in a span of one month. Kirti Kumar, who worked as a notary at the Derabassi tehsil, had been ill for the last three days. He was admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula. When his condition deteriorated, he was referred to PGI where he died on Tuesday.

The Senior Medical Officer of Derabassi, Dr Pomi Panjrath, confirmed the death and said that they had examined the members of Kumar’s family. A team of doctors gave medicines to his family and some of his neighbours who met him while he was admitted to the hospital. “We have set up a separate ward for the swine flu patients. Most cases are coming from Derabassi sub-division where our teams are working to create awareness among people to take precautionary measures,” she added.

Earlier, a 3-year-old boy and a 67-year-old woman, Veena, died of swine flu in the sub-division. A total of seven cases of swine flu have been reported in the Derabassi sub-division so far. There are 30 cases in the district, the health officials said.

