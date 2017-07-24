62-year-old Punjab farmer ends life; grandson attempts suicide

Baldev Singh consumed a poisonous substance Saturday, police said. He was taken to hospital where he died. (Representational Image) Baldev Singh consumed a poisonous substance Saturday, police said. He was taken to hospital where he died. (Representational Image)

A 62-YEAR-OLD farmer allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Talwandi Nau Bhar village in Kot Isey Khan of Moga district Saturday. The deceased Baldev Singh was reportedly debt-ridden. Also, his grandson was demanding money to pursue IELTS course and wanted to move abroad.

Baldev Singh consumed a poisonous substance Saturday, police said. He was taken to hospital where he died. After hearing about his grandfather’s death, Jaspal Singh (20) also tried to commit suicide and consumed poison. He was admitted to a private nursing home in Kot Isey Khan. As per police, there were frequent disputes in the family as Jaspal, after clearing Class XII, wanted to move abroad. However, Baldev Singh had expressed his inability to arrange money for the same and wanted his grandson to stay home and help him in clearing debt.

As per family sources, Baldev Singh was in debt of at least Rs 40 lakh. Despite selling off his seven acres of a total 11 acres, his debt was increasing. However, his grandson was adamant on moving abroad and demanded money for it. Inspector Jasbir Singh, SHO Kot Isey Khan police station said Jaspal was still unconscious in hospital. His parents, grandmother and two siblings are in a state of shock.

“We have filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC in suicide of Baldev Singh. Jaspal Singh is still unconscious and not in a condition to give a statement. As per initial probe, both debt and family dispute were the reasons behind the extreme step taken by the farmer,” he said.

