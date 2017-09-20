50 farmer outfits join hands to launch protest

According to Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana unit president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, the ‘yatra’ will begin from Kurukshetra on November 24 on the occasion of birth anniversary of peasants’ leader Sir Chhotu Ram. (Representational Image) According to Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana unit president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, the ‘yatra’ will begin from Kurukshetra on November 24 on the occasion of birth anniversary of peasants’ leader Sir Chhotu Ram. (Representational Image)

Leaders of about 50 farmers’ organisations gathered in Chandigarh have announce a joint agitation against the “anti- farmers polices of the BJP’s central government”. The leaders of these outfits had come to Chandigarh to attend a two-day conference of Rastriya Kisan Mahasangh, an umbrella body of the farmers organisations. The meet ended on Tuesday.

At the meeting, they decided to undertake a Kisan Jagriti Yatra make the farmers aware about the government’s anti-farmer policies. According to Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana unit president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, the ‘yatra’ will begin from Kurukshetra on November 24 on the occasion of birth anniversary of peasants’ leader Sir Chhotu Ram.

The organisations have also decided to ‘gherao’ the national capital on February 23 on the issue of farm loan waiver and to seek profitable prices of crops. At the meeting, a core committee comprising of Shiv Kumar from Madhya Pradesh, Gurnam Singh Chaduni from Haryana, Harpal Singh from Uttar Pradesh, Jagjeet Singh from Punjab, Rajkumar Gupta from Chhattisgarh, Akshyay Kumar from Udisha, and Santbir Singh from Rajasthan was also formed to coordinate efforts for the stir.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App