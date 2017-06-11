36 held for drinking at public places in Chandigarh

Police sources said over two dozen liquor bottles were also seized. Seven cases were registered at Mauli Jagran police station, five cases at IT Park PS, six at Sector 26 PS and Industrial Area PS. Police officials said the drive would continue for the next few days, too. Police sources said over two dozen liquor bottles were also seized. Seven cases were registered at Mauli Jagran police station, five cases at IT Park PS, six at Sector 26 PS and Industrial Area PS. Police officials said the drive would continue for the next few days, too.

Continuing the drive against consumption of alcohol at public places, Chandigarh police arrested a total of 36 people and registered 35 FIRs under the Excise Act at various police stations on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Panchkula police have also seized over 1,000 cartons of IMFL, which were being smuggled from Chandigarh to Kolkata, near Sector 2, in Panchkula. The role of a pharmaceutical company, based in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, is under the scanner of Panchkula police as some documents related to the firm were found in the truck in which liquor was being smuggled to Kolkata.

According to Chandigarh police officials, about 36 people were arrested from different locations, including parking lots, bus stops, markets of different sectors. The drive began around 8 pm and lasted till 1.30 am. Over 200 police personnel from all the 16 police stations of Chandigarh were ordered to conduct the drive against people consuming alcohol at public places.

Sources in Panchkula police said following a tip-off about the smuggling of over a thousand cartons of IMFL from Chandigarh to Kolkata in a truck, which was to pass through Panchkula and a naka was set up near Majri Chowk, Sector 2. The truck was being driven by Ikrar Khan, a resident of Indore in MP.

The registration number plate of the truck was also found to be fake. Sources said when Khan was asked to produce documents related to the luggage, he produced a document, belonging to a pharmaceutical company based in Baddi. Sources said IMFL cartons were loaded in the truck from Phase-1, Industrial Area.

Khan was produced in court and remanded in three days’ police custody on Saturday.

