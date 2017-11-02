33rd anniversary of the 1984 riots: Meet gives glimpse into lives of kin of 15 victims, survivors; their struggle for justice

Sikhs fleeing the capital stranded at the New Delhi railway station on November 2 during 1984 riots in Delhi. (Express archive photo) Sikhs fleeing the capital stranded at the New Delhi railway station on November 2 during 1984 riots in Delhi. (Express archive photo)

The impunity enjoyed by the perpetrators of the 1984 Sikh massacre must end immediately and authorities should ensure that all those responsible, including those with command responsibility, are brought to justice, said the panelists at a discussion on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The discussion was conducted by Amnesty International India titled, “Chauraasi Ki Nainsaafi: The continuing injustice for the 1984 Sikh massacre”, at the Chandigarh Press Club on Wednesday.

Marking the 33rd anniversary of the 1984 riots, the discussion gave a glimpse into the lives of the families of 15 victims and survivors, and their struggle for justice for over three decades. Among those who attended the discussion were former GOC-in-C of Northern and Central Commands of the Army, Lt. Gen HS Panag (retd), Sukhpal Khaira, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Asmita Basu, Program Director Amnesty International India, Sanam Sutirath Wazir, Program Manager Amnesty International India, Navkiran Singh, Advocate, Darshan Kaur, an eye witness of the riots and Shome Basu, a Photographer. A Photobook was also launched on the occasion which presents a glimpse into the lives of survivors of 1984 massacre.

Lt Gen Panag said unarmed people were massacred in a pogrom launched by a political party and the state looked the other way. “It is a sorry state of affairs for our country. If we forget it then such incidents will continue to happen in India. The recommendations of Amnesty International include effective investigation, and the public should be told what SIT is doing, and should be put under scrutiny of the press and the Supreme Court should monitor the same”, he said. He questioned if Rs 10 lakh compensation is enough for the survivors. “This needs to be re-looked and a yardstick should be laid down as per UN principles and guidelines under human rights laws,” he said.

Leader of Opposition, Sukhpal Khaira, condemned the fact that even after so many years, justice has not been given to the aggrieved. “This was a massacre not of Sikhs but humanity and the country felt ashamed at several international forums and this will remain till justice is given. Many known people say it should be forgiven and forgotten but as it has been a long time. We cannot forgive such a carnage,” he said. Citing killings of innocents in Punjab, he said it was unfair to felicitate police officers who killed innocent people in the name of terrorism in Punjab.

Darshan Kaur (57), whose husband was killed in the massacre said: “We have been advised to forget the past and build our future. For a moment put yourself in our shoes. Is it possible to forget the past? Never. For us justice is the only way forward. Nothing less will do.” She broke down on several occasions while describing how she lost her entire family. “It is shameful that thousands of victims and survivors are still waiting for justice. If the government wants to revive the faith of these people in the justice system, it must end the impunity around the massacre and bring closure to those who have suffered,” said Asmita.

“The failure of the SIT follows those of its predecessors, and raises questions about whether authorities are genuinely committed to deliver justice,” said Sanam Sutirath Wazir, Senior Campaigner at Amnesty International India. “Until those responsible are punished, there will be no closure for the victims of 1984.” Navkiran Singh, a human rights advocate, said families of riot victims have been destroyed and most of the affected were people from underprivileged families. “Minorities have to be protected at all costs and Indian democracy should survive as per the constitution and this can never be forgotten, he said, lauding the efforts of Amnesty International India”.

