33-year-old auto driver murdered by wife’s lover in Chandigarh

An auto driver, Udayvir Singh (33), was murdered allegedly by his wife’s lover Satnam Singh, at the former’s house at Phase-2, Ramdarbar, on Tuesday night, police said. The accused, who has a criminal background, is a resident of Behlana. He has been arrested and a baseball bat, used in the crime, was recovered from him.

After being hit by the baseball bat in the head, Udayvir was pushed from the second floor of his house by Satnam. The accused will be produced in court on Thursday. Police said Udayvir’s father passed away on June 10 and the victim was returning home along with his three brothers after immersing the ashes of his father in the Ganga in Haridwar around 8 pm on Tuesday night.

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, Station House Officer of Sector 31 police station, said, “Satnam was in touch with Udayvir’s wife Pratibha, who had tied the knot with the auto driver, one-and-a-half years back. When Udayvir was being thrashed by Satnam, Satnam was heard shouting that Pratibha had tied the knot with him against her wishes and she was not happy with him. The shouting and attack on Udayvir by Satnam was witnessed by the victim’s elder brother, Duragpal Singh.”

In his statement to the police, Duragpal said, “We had arrived from Haridwar around 8 pm and my younger brother, Udayvir, had gone to his room on the second floor. Around 2.55 am, I heard the shouting of my brother and when I came out of my room, which is on the ground floor, I saw Satnam Singh hitting my brother on his head with a baseball bat. I also went upstairs but at that time Udayvir and Satnam had gone to the adjoining roof of another house, which was interconnected with the roof of our house. Satnam hit my brother on his head with the baseball bat and then pushed him from the roof. Udayvir fell on the ground floor and suffered severe head injuries. We rushed Udayvir to GMCH, Sector 32, on his auto and doctors declared him brought dead.”

Police said the statement of Udayvir’s wife Pratibha would also be recorded after some days. Police said prior to taking the injured Udayvir to GMCH, Sector 32, a call has been made to Chandigarh police control room about the assault incident and when a police party rushed on the spot, injured has been taken to the hospital.

Satnam, who also claimed to be an auto driver, has been involved in seven cases of theft, robbery, snatching and receiving stolen properties in Chandigarh and Zirakpur. A case of murder under Section 302 of IPC has been registered at Sector 31 police station. The body of the victim was handed over to his family after post-mortem.

