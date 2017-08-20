300-bed neuro, mother and child care centre at PGI gets health ministry nod, work likely to start in 3 months

Both projects will come up at the cost of Rs 485 crore and Rs 495 crore respectively, a PGI official said. Both projects will come up at the cost of Rs 485 crore and Rs 495 crore respectively, a PGI official said.

Having got the nod of the standing finance committee of the Union Health Ministry, the work to setup a 300-bed Neuroscience centre and an Advance Mother and Child Care Hospital at PGI is likely to start within three months.

Confirming the development, PGI officials said that after a wait of so many years, the Institute has finally received the final nod from the health ministry. A senior PGI official told Chandigarh Newsline on Saturday that the approval was accorded during a meeting, which was held in New Delhi on Friday and was attended by officials from the institute and senior health ministry officials.

The official said that both projects will come up at the cost of Rs 485 crore and Rs 495 crore respectively. “We will now wait for the letter to come from the ministry. The next procedure would be to select a company for the construction process,” said the official, adding that the work is expected to begin within 90 days.

From the date of construction work, the two crucial projects are expected to come up in approximately 39 months. “The much awaited Neurosciences and Mother and Child Care centres will soon become a reality,” said a PGI doctor. On Friday, the SFC also gave its nod to the satellite centre at Una in Himachal Pradesh. “It will be however subject to certain formalities,” said the PGI official. The Una centre will come up at the cost of Rs 495 crore.

PGI had recently announced to setup another satellite centre at Una. Earlier, during the governing body meet of the Institute, it had proposed the same centre at Baddi. It was however shifted to Una. Recently, a PGI team also visited Una to inspect the proposed spot, where the centre is expected to come up.

