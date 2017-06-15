Three immigration firm owners booked for fraud in Chandigarh

Owners of three immigration firms were booked following a crackdown by the Mohali district police on Wednesday.

The first case was reported from Zirakpur police station which booked the owner of immigration firm Visa Max for allegedly duping a Haryana resident to the tune of Rs 8 lakh. The accused is yet to be arrested.

The complainant in the case, Mahinder Singh, told Chandigarh Newsline that he had approached Visa Max Consultancy Services after one of his friends told him about the firm to send his son abroad.

“The owner of the firm, Gursewak Singh, told me that my son can easily go to New Zealand. They prepared some fake papers and took Rs 8 lakh from me. After that, my son was not sent abroad. When we visited the office of the firm in Zirakpur, it was locked and Gursewak Singh had also switched off his phones,” said Mahinder.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the Immigration Act was registered at Zirakpur PS.

The second case was reported from Phase 11 police station. The complainant, Sucha Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur district, told Chandigarh Newsline that his son Bikram Singh went to Canada on a study visa and they had deposited Rs 3.69 lakh as fees through Bharti Education and Immigration firm.

Sucha alleged that the company did not pay the fees in Canada and when they visited the office of the firm in Phase 10, nobody listened to them following which they lodged a complaint with the police. Acting on Sucha’s complaint, police booked one of the directors of the company, Kricpy Khaira, under relevant sections of the Immigration Act at Phase 11 police station.

The third case was registered at Mataur police station against one Nisha, employed with Paramount Visa consultancy. The case was registered on the complaint of Shamsher Singh, a resident of Haryana.

Shamsher said he saw an advertisement in a newspaper about Visa Consultancy and approached the firm to send his son and daughter-in-law abroad. He gave a cheque of Rs 3.6 lakh to the firm but the latter neither sent his children abroad nor returned his money.

