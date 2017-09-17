3 held for attacking 2 traffic constables, sent to custody

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Three days after the attack on two Chandigarh traffic police constable brothers, Mohali police have arrested three persons who were remanded in three-day police custody on Saturday. The suspects have been identified as Shibbu (23), Deepak Kumar(23) and Vinay(22), all residents of Naya Gaon. They have been remanded to police custody for ascertaining the whereabouts of their associates and weapons used in the crime.

According to police sources, one of the assailants, Deepak, was residing in the same locality, where the two brothers including Mukinder Singh(33) and Sikander Singh(28) were residing. Deepak had picked a kitchen knife from his house and attacked the duo along with his associates. Sub Inspector (SI) Sahib Singh, SHO of PS Naya Gaon, said, “Raids are being conducted to nab the assailants, who are still at large. The accused were identified by victim Mukinder Singh in the presence of police personnel. The condition of both the brothers is stable. Mukinder suffered blunt injuries while Sikander suffered sharp injuries in the attack.”

On September 13, the two brothers were returning late-night after finishing their duty when the incident took place. The duo were in their car. In his statement to police, Sikander said, “Mukinder,who was on the driving seat honked at a bunch of youths, who were standing in the middle of road, asking them to make way. All of them were allegedly drunk and they started arguing with us. Subsequently, some of them became aggressive and pulled both of us out of the car. They hit us with bricks and sharp weapons, injuring us.”

The two was rushed to the PGI by a common friend who reached the spot after receiving a call from the duo. Later, Naya Gaon police was informed by PGI authorities and a team came to record their statements. A case for attempt to murder along with the charges of rioting and assault was registered at Naya Gaon police station.

