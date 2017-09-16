3 employees of bottling firm booked for cheating owner, search on

Based on Mahajan’s complaint, police have registered a case against Bhavishya Garg, Anubhav Chaturwedi and Pankaj Kumar under Sections 419, 420, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the IT Act. (Representational) Based on Mahajan’s complaint, police have registered a case against Bhavishya Garg, Anubhav Chaturwedi and Pankaj Kumar under Sections 419, 420, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the IT Act. (Representational)

THREE EMPLOYEES of a bottling company have been booked by the Zirakpur police for duping the owner and selling their products to the clients of the parent company. Police have not made any arrest in the case yet, said officials.

According to information, Mannan Mahajan, who owns Trillion Bottles and Ceramics Private Limited, a Zirakpur-based bottling company, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that three of his employees — Bhavishya Garg, Anubhav Chaturwedi, both residents of Ajmer in Rajasthan, and Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh — were working with him for the last three years.

But the accused started operating their own firm Infinity Bottles and duped him. Mahajan told police that the accused used the data base of his company, which contained information about all of his clients and started selling the products of Infinity Bottles to his clients.

He said the accused also contacted his clients through Facebook. Mahajan told Chandigarh Newsline that he came to know about the fraud when one of the accused left the job. He added that when they scrutinised the official mail of the accused, they found that some of his clients were in touch with him.

“I contacted one of my clients. He told me that Bhavishya was in touch with him and also selling his products to him for the past one year. Then, I contacted some more clients and they, too, told the same story. I also came to know that Bhavishya took the help of his brother Satyajeet and registered the Infinity Bottles company in his name so that he could not be traced,” Mahajan added.

Based on Mahajan’s complaint, police have registered a case against Bhavishya Garg, Anubhav Chaturwedi and Pankaj Kumar under Sections 419, 420, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the IT Act. The Investigation Officer, Inspector Bhagwant Singh, said they have not arrested anybody yet. He added that they have contacted Ajmer police and would soon arrest the accused.

