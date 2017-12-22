3-day All India Young Writers’ Festival gets underway today

THE SAHITYA Akademi is organising a three-day All India Young Writers’ Festival from December 22 to 24. Prof Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari, president, Sahitya Akademi, will present the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2017 to 24 awardees in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque for Rs 50,000 at a special function on December 22, starting 4.30 pm.

The award ceremony will begin with a welcome speech by Dr K Sreenivasarao, secretary, Sahitya Akademi, and presidential address by Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari. Eminent Punjabi poet Surjit Patar will be the chief guest. Prof Chandrashekhar Kambar, vice-president, Sahitya Akademi, will also address the gathering, which will be followed by cultural performance of Vidyapati’s poems on spring by Kala Mandali, Delhi.

On Saturday, December 23, an awardees’ meet will be held at 10.30 am, where the award winning authors will speak about their experiences and writings. Prof Chandrashekhar Kambar, vice-president, Sahitya Akademi, will preside over the session. In the afternoon, the two-day ‘All India Young Writers’ Festival’ will be inaugurated. The programme will include poetry readings by poets from various Indian languages.

On Sunday, December 24, there will be four sessions. At 10 am, the first session will be chaired by Chander Trikha and poetry readings will be presented by Promita Bhowmik (Bengali), Devendra Thakur (Dogri), Sathyamangala Mahadeva (Kannada), Dattaraj Naik (Konkani), Rashmi Rupam (Maithili) and N Sabarinathan (Tamil). The second session on ‘Why Do I Write’ will be chaired by Rana Nayar, with papers presented by several young authors writing in different languages.

The third session will be dedicated to story reading and will be presented by Samhita Arni (English), Pooja Tatsat (Gujarati), Manoj Pandey (Hindi), Dheeba Nazir (Kashmiri) and Agazbir (Punjabi). The fourth and concluding session will have a poets’ meet and will be chaired by Madhav Kaushik and the readings will be presented by Nitin Bharat Wagh (Marathi), Honok Thapa (Nepali), Pratiksha Jena (Odia), Kaushal Tiwari (Sanskrit), Ganesh Marandi (Santali), Jayesh Sharma (Sindhi) and Payala Murali Krishna (Telugu).

The festival will be held at Randhawa Auditorium, Punjab Art Council, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

