28-year-old killed, wife injured as speeding SUV hits motorcycle

The damaged SUV. (Express Photo) The damaged SUV. (Express Photo)

A 28-YEAR-OLD man was killed and his wife critically injured after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Scorpio being driven by an MA-II student of Panjab University in Sector 8 on Thursday night. The victims were identified as Sumit Kumar, 28-year-old son of an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Chandigarh Police, and his wife Kusum.

The incident happened at 11.30 pm when Sumit and Kusum were returning on their motorcycle from the birthday function of his brother-in-law at Manimajra. After hitting the motorcycle on the internal road of Sector 8-A, the SUV damaged an electricity pole and rammed into the boundary wall and entry gate of a house. Sumit was rushed to PGI but was declared brought dead. Kusum’s condition was stated to be stable. The victim was wearing a head gear at the time of the accident. Police arrested the PU student, Anish Diwan, 25, for causing death due to negligent driving.

ASI Shiv Kumar, father of the victim, said, “Sumit and Kusum got married in November 2016. Sumit was scheduled to join his job at a private bank today. He was my elder son.” ASI Shiv is posted at Sector 61 police post. The police personnel who rushed to the spot said, “The Scorpio was at high speed and it hit the motorcyclist from the rear side. Then the Scorpio rammed into an electricity pole on the left side and hit the entry gate along with boundary wall of a house.”

The police said Anish claimed that he was coming from Shimla along with his friend and lost control of the SUV. Inspector Poonam Dilawari, SHO of Sector 3 police station, said, “Medical examination of Anish was conducted but doctors ruled out possibility of drunken driving. His colleague, who was in the SUV, suffered minor injuries. He was rushed to GMSH-16.”

A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station. The victim’s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination.

