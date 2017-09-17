22-year-old sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

During the trial in court, the victim stated that the accused showed some videos of her and threatened to make them public if she revealed anything about the incident to anyone. (Representational) During the trial in court, the victim stated that the accused showed some videos of her and threatened to make them public if she revealed anything about the incident to anyone. (Representational)

A 22-year-old youth was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 55,000 by a court for raping a minor girl. Out of the Rs 55,000 fine, the accused will have to pay Rs 5,000 to the state while the rest needs to be paid to the victim. The accused, identified as Surya Pratap, has been sentenced to imprisonment under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act by the court of Additional and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi.

According to police, a complaint was filed by the mother of the victim who runs a grocery shop at Hallomajra, Chandigarh. In her complaint, she stated that the accused, who lives in their neighbourhood, had been trying to engage in wrong acts with her daughter for the past few months, which also led to a brawl between her son (victim’s brother) and the accused.

The mother alleged that the girl, who studies in Class XI at a government school, went to school on March 8, 2016, but did not return. The complainant later found that even the accused was missing from his residence. According to the mother, the accused enticed the girl and kept misleading her and even engaged in wrong acts. She also alleged that the girl also stole Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 from the house.

The mother then filed a formal complaint with the police following which an FIR was registered against Surya Pratap under 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the IPC. After further investigation, Section 376 (punishment for rape), 120 (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of POCSO were also added.

The medical examination report confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted. During the trial in court, the victim stated that the accused showed some videos of her and threatened to make them public if she revealed anything about the incident to anyone.

