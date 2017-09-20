18-yr-old Dalit girl in Haryana commits suicide after ‘gangrape’, 3 arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A Dalit girl committed suicide after being allegedly gangraped by three youths in Palwan village of Jind district in Haryana. The family has alleged that the accused even pasted two handwritten posters in front of their house in which they mentioned objectionable remarks against the girl.

The 18-year-old girl died on Monday, two days after she consumed pesticide “because of continuous harassment”, said the family. Jind SP Arun Singh said on Tuesday that the three accused — Rahul, Praveen and Kuldeep — had been arrested. Praveen and Kuldeep are brothers, while Rahul is a college student.

They were produced before a local court in Jind from which remanded them to police custody for three days. The accused allegedly raped the girl when she had gone to get water from a neighbouring area in the village.

“After the incident, the accused started victimising her and she committed suicide,” her father told police. Police said that the handwritten notes pasted outside the victim’s home would be sent to the handwriting experts for analysis.

