13-year-old from Chandigarh raped in Unnao, found pregnant; case registered

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl who was reportedly raped in March at her native place in Unnao district in UP, has been found six-week pregnant. One of her relatives, Suraj, who is a resident of Unnao, has been booked. The FIR was registered at the Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh on Monday. On Tuesday, doctors successfully terminated the victim’s pregnancy at GMSH-16. Her condition was stated to be stable. The victim also recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before an ilaqa magistrate.

The Chandigarh Police will send the case file to Unnao police for further investigation. The victim’s native place, where the crime took place, falls within the jurisdiction of Bangar Mau police station in Unnao. The victim along with her mother, who is a widow, and three other siblings had gone to attend a wedding in Unnao in February this year. The victim’s family resides at a village situated on the periphery of Chandigarh.

The woman probe officer of the case said, “Accused raped the victim from March 2 to March 20. Subsequently, the victim developed complications and tested herself with a pregnancy kit and found herself positive. The accused gave a medicine to the victim to terminate the pregnancy which resulted in profuse bleeding. She along with her family members returned to Chandigarh on March 24. But her bleeding continued. On Sunday night, the victim complained of acute stomach pain and her mother rushed her to GMSH-16. Doctors found her pregnant and called the local police.”

The probe officer said, “The victim narrated the crime and also informed about the fact that the accused had given her a medicine to terminate the pregnancy. Doctors found that though the medicine was meant to terminate the pregnancy, it had an adverse effect on the victim’s body. Today, doctors carried out abortion. Now the victim’s condition is stable.”

Police sources said the victim’s mother, who is a widow, was not aware of the crime and she also came to know about it at GMSH-16. A police officer said that DGP (UT) Tajender Singh Luthra deputed Inspector Harminderjeet Singh to take the case file to the Unnao police.

