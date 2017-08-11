How Donald Trump’s North Korea threats have affected the global market

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) and US President Donald Trump. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) and US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued fresh threats to North Korea, warning them not to attack Guam or any other US allies. In a speech, Trump said his earlier threat of unleashing “fire and fury” on Pyongyang were not enough, in case North Korea thought of launching an attack. Trump’s remarks on Friday triggered a downfall in global financial markets.

Here is how the market is faring in several parts of the world:

India

As rising tensions between US and North Korea kept investors away from risk assets, Indian shares saw a decline on Friday. The broader NSE index went down by 0.75 per cent at 9,746.50 at around 10:45 am (IST), seeing a fall of 1.2 per cent to its lowest in a month, news agency Reuters reported. According to news agency PTI, BSE Sensex dropped over 336.46 points or 1.06 per cent to 31,194.87 as the market opened. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty slipped below its 9800-mark. It traded down by 115.90 points or 1.18 per cent, at 9,704.35.

Speaking to news agency Reuters, Anita Gandhi, whole-time director of Arihant Capital Markets said, “The mood got aggravated because global markets opened negatively … it’s more of a fear factor.” She added that markets were overripe in terms of evaluation. The rupee dropped down 19 paise to 64.27 against the dollar in early trade at the forex market.

China

The stocks in China on Friday suffered due to the rising tensions between US and North Korea on Friday. The blue-chip CSI300 index saw a decline of 1.8 per cent to 3,647.35 points. For the week, CSI3000 ended at 1.6 per cent lower rate. Meanwhile, Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 1. 6 per cent to 3209.80 points. It was the steepest decline showed by SCI this year.

Chinese base metals also traded lower on Friday due to the uncertainty caused by the US-North Korea tensions. Xiament Tungsten Co Ltd saw a decline of 19 per cent, which took its weekly loss to 3.2 per cent. While, Shanghai Future Exchange’s most-traded copper contracted dropped by nearly 2 per cent.

South Korea

South Korea shares ended at its lowest rate in last 11 weeks after anxious offshare investors sold off their stocks. Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down at 1.7 per cent at 2,319.7 points. Its the lowest clsing level for KOSPI has seen since May 25. Seoul shares dropped down by 3.2 per cent for the week. It was the highest percentage loss registered by Seoul since February 2016.

The South Korean won also saw its highest slide in last five months as it ended at 1,1.43.5 to dollar from Thursday’s close of 1,142.0.

Other Asian countries

In Hong Kong, Hang Seng saw a decline of 1.8 Per cent to 26,946.81. Stocks were reported to be lower in Taiwan, Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries, according to AP. The market was closed in Japan, due to a public holiday.

United States

US stocks also ended at a lower rate on Thursday. Standard & Poor’s 500 (S&Ps) index saw a decline of 1.4 per cent to reach 2,438.21. Dow Jones industrial average went further down by 0.9 per cent to 21,844.01. Meanwhile, Russell 2000 index dropped by 1.7 per cent to 1,372.54. Nasdaq composite lost 2.1 per cent to 6,216.87. US crude oil price also dropped down as it lost 36 cents to reach USD 48.23 per barrel on New York Mercantile Exchange. Meanwhile, dollar saw a rise to 109.24 yen from 109.20, but Euro dropped down to $1.1756 from from $1.1773.

Australia

Australia shares saw its lowest closing rate in nearly three weeks on Friday, with S&P/ASX 200 index dropping down to 67.83 points, or 1.2 percent, to 5,693.1 at the close of the market. In spite of reporting a rise of 5 per cent cash profit inits third-quarter, National Australia Bank dropped by 1 per cent at the close, followed by others big banks in Australia.

New Zealand

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index saw a decline of 0.9 per cent or 70.6 points and finished at 7,719.11. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd saw a decline of 2.8 per cent while Ryman Healthcare Ltd dropped by 1.1 percent, respectively.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP)

