Global factors hit exports of motorcycle companies

Political instability in Arab and east-African countries, besides currency devaluation of certain countries in Latin America and poor economic growth in neighbouring counties like Nepal and Bangladesh have hit motorcycle exports, which have declined substantially for manufacturers Bajaj and Hero MotoCorp. In the April to February period of FY17, exports declined to 10.49 per cent y-o-y to 1,843,940 units.

During the same period, Bajaj Auto saw its export volumes decline by 18 per cent y-o-y to 11,25,755 units, while Hero MotoCorp registered 16 per cent y-o-y fall in export.

“I think the headwinds are going to persist for another three to six months. There’s a lot of uncertainty globally,” said Kevin P D’Sa, president (finance), Bajaj Auto, at a conference call with sector analysts after the third-quarter earnings. Economic slowdown in countries like Argentina and Columbia have negatively impacted the export volumes of Bajaj.

“Export markets are facing tough times. We had planned to export one million units by 2019, but this is under consideration now,” said Ravi Sud, senior vice-president and CFO, Hero MotoCorp. For Bajaj, the volumes of entry level Discover declined by 51.69 per cent y-o-y.

