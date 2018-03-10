Commerce secretary on US tariff hike: There’s disquiet, will wait and watch

US President Donald Trump has imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, sparking fears of a global trade war. Trump signed two proclamations that levied a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imported from all countries except Canada and Mexico. (Photo: AP) US President Donald Trump has imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, sparking fears of a global trade war. Trump signed two proclamations that levied a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imported from all countries except Canada and Mexico. (Photo: AP)

The government on Friday said there is global outcry against the US because it has raised tariffs on steel and aluminium beyond its commitment at the World Trade Organization (WTO). The government is waiting for the US notification on the hike in import tariff to gauge its impact on domestic players, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said on Friday.

US President Donald Trump has imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, sparking fears of a global trade war. Trump signed two proclamations that levied a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imported from all countries except Canada and Mexico. The contentious tariffs will go into effect in 15 days.

There is a “disquiet” as the US has raised duties on certain items beyond the bound rates or its commitment at the WTO, Teaotia said while speaking to reporters. When asked what would be impact of the US duty hike on India, the secretary said “of course” there would be some impact as India is an exporter. “We will wait to see what form it (US notification on tariff hike) will take,” she said, as per a PTI report.

When asked if other countries too have raised duties beyond the bound rate, Teaotia said no other WTO member has used the “security exception” argument as done by the US in raising duties on import of steel and aluminium. India, she said is not a protectionist country and has always kept its import duties in the WTO bound rates.

She further said that 17 countries, including India, had expressed concern over the US plans to raise tariffs during the General Council Meeting of the WTO at Geneva in Switzerland. To another question on US demand to lower import duty on super-bikes, like Harley Davidson, Teaotia said India has its own ‘Make In India’ and is largest producer of motor bikes. She, however, did not elaborate further.

Analysts argue the Trump administration’s decision to impose curbs on steel imports may not have an immediate and direct impact on the Indian metals sector, given that India has just around 4 per cent its steel exports and 2 per cent of its aluminium exports headed to the US. A Morgan Stanley report pegged India’s steel exports to the US at less than 1 per cent of total India production and about 4 per cent of India’s steel exports.

The US decision to slap hefty tariffs to protect domestic producers could, however, lead to retaliatory action by its major trade partners including China and Europe. Analysts at DBS Group said impact of these tariffs would be far from devastating even for China, which is the largest steel producer in the world.

“Steel and aluminium account for only 3 per cent of China’s total exports and 0.6 per cent of its GDP, only a small fraction of which gets exported to the US. For example, only 1.6 per cent of China’s steel exports (1.2mn tonnes) landed in America in 2017,” it said.

