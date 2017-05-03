At $250 billion, Apple has more cash than Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon combined

Apple posted revenue of USD 52.9 billion for its fiscal 2017 second quarter ended April 1, 2017, up from USD 50.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. (Source: AP Photo) Apple posted revenue of USD 52.9 billion for its fiscal 2017 second quarter ended April 1, 2017, up from USD 50.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. (Source: AP Photo)

With Apple improving on its second quarter results in comparison with last year, its cash holdings has also seen a significant bump. According to a report by geekwire.com, the California-based company now holds more than $256 billion in cash and marketable securities. This puts Apple well above other tech giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon. In fact, the combined cash holdings of all the three tech giants would fall well short of Apple’s treasure chest.

Apple posted revenue of USD 52.9 billion for its fiscal 2017 second quarter ended April 1, 2017, up from USD 50.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. International sales accounted for 65 per cent of the quarter’s revenue. It reported net income of USD 11 billion for the second quarter as compared to USD 10 billion a year ago.

The company said that the number of iPhones sold globally fell 1 per cent in the first calendar quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. It sold 50.76 million iPhones in its fiscal second quarter ended April 1, down from 51.19 million a year earlier.

