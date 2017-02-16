India, Norway discuss strengthening bilateral ties in fishery

Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday met his Norwegian counterpart Jon Georg Dale and discussed further strengthening bilateral ties in fishery sector. (Representational Image) Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday met his Norwegian counterpart Jon Georg Dale and discussed further strengthening bilateral ties in fishery sector. (Representational Image)

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday met his Norwegian counterpart Jon Georg Dale and discussed further strengthening bilateral ties in fishery sector and cooperation in developing climate smart fishing techniques as also trade in marine products. “Bilateral cooperation in fisheries between India and Norway has grown and there is ample potential for furthering relationship in this sector,” Singh said in the meeting with Norwegian delegation.

Both the countries can cooperate in developing and introduction of climate smart fishing techniques; to explore and develop technologies to capture underutilised fish resources; to increase the export of marine products, he said.

He further said that Norway may also consider cooperation in the field of dairying for increasing milk yields in India.

Singh appreciated the research work being done on ClimaWater, ClimaRice and ClimaAdapt in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu by Norwegian Institute of Bio-economy Research (NIBIO).

He hoped that Norway may consider extending the research programme to other states also.

After that, the Minister inaugurated a retail sale counter of National Seeds Corporation (NSC) at Krishi Bhawan.

The NSC has decided to use seeds, which are not suitable for sowing, for human consumption by value-addition.

Rice, wheat, oats, wheat flour and other products will be sold at reasonable rates “Farm Sona” brand of the corporation.

Thereafter, the Minister inaugurated “Organic Cafeteria” in Krishi Bhawan to promote Organic farming. All food items in this “Organic Cafeteria” will be prepared of the organically produced raw materials.

This Cafeteria will be run by Sikkim State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd. (SIMFED).