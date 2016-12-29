‘Women employed the most in education sector’

Women had the highest share of employment in the education sector at 24.47 lakh workers in April-June, followed by manufacturing sector at 18.57 lakh workers, according to the revamped first round of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES). The survey, for April-June, the first quarter of FY17, covered eight sectors of the Indian economy — manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurant, and IT&BPO — and has incorporated data for 18 subsectors.

The survey’s findings show that out of the total 205.22 lakh workers, around 5.56 lakh were self-employed and 199.66 lakh were employees, which included 162.97 lakh regular, 26.60 lakh contract and 10.13 lakh casual workers. Out of the eight selected sectors, the highest share of employment in April-June was recorded in the manufacturing sector at 101.17 lakh, followed by education sector at 49.98 lakh. The lowest employment was seen in the construction sector with only 3.67 lakh workers.

Watch what else is making news

Total employment in the eight sectors stood at 205.22 lakh workers, of which 148.07 lakh, or 72.15 per cent, were men and 57.15 lakh, or 27.85 per cent, were women. The total number of establishments covered in this survey by the labour bureau, which comes under the labour and employment ministry, are 10,628, compared with 1,936 in the earlier version. The earlier version of the survey, last released for October-December 2015, covered textiles, leather, metals, automobiles, gems & jewellery, transport, IT&BPO, and handloom and powerloom sectors.

Of total workers, trade sector employed 14.45 lakh workers, while employment in health sector was 12.05 lakh and in IT/BPO sector, 10.36 lakh. Transport sector recorded a slightly better number of employment at 5.80 lakh though it was lower than 7.74 lakh workers employed in accommodation and restaurant sector. According to the survey, women had the third highest share of employment in the health sector, wherein the employment of female workers stood at 5.81 lakh. Male employment in education and manufacturing sectors stood at 25.51 lakh and 82.60 lakh, respectively. Construction sector recorded the lowest level of employment for both males and females at 3.11 lakh and 0.56 lakh, respectively.

Part-time workers constituted 4.16 per cent of the total employment at 8.54 lakh, while full-time workers were 95.84 per cent at 196.68 lakh, the survey showed. In the manufacturing sector, there were 2.79 lakh self-employed workers and of total 98.4 lakh employees, 76.58 lakh were regular, 15.56 lakh were contractual and 6.23 lakh were casual workers.