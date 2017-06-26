Why the gender paygap in corporate India could take 149 years to fill

GenderAnd Business: Research shows that since women are usually responsible for the bulk of unpaid work, such as childcare and housekeeping, the effects of the hidden pay gap for them are immense. GenderAnd Business: Research shows that since women are usually responsible for the bulk of unpaid work, such as childcare and housekeeping, the effects of the hidden pay gap for them are immense.

Corporate India always claims to be sanitised of all social evils. The assumption is that it is an objective place and operates fairly based on people’s merits and capabilities. A many of them think that their job is done as soon as they set up the Internal Complaints Committee against sexual harassment as per the Vishakha guidelines.Yet, according to a 2015, FICCI report, almost 36 percent of Indian companies and 25 percent among MNCs were not compliant with the Sexual Harassment Act, 2013.

Gender sensitivity at workplace goes beyond stopping sexual harassment. It means also including measures to provide equal opportunity and wage to all genders. Accenture’s cross-industry report, Getting to Equal 2017 research from 29 countries including India, reveals that a woman earns far less than a man in the corporate sector. This survey does not include figures for other gender minorities.

Adding to this imbalance is the fact that women are much less likely than men to have paid work This contributes to a hidden pay gap that increases the economic inequities between women and men.

A sector-wise analysis indicates the gender pay gap is highest in the manufacturing sector (34.9 per cent) and lowest in the BFSI and Transport, logistics, and communication sectors, equally standing at 17.7 per cent

Based on the hidden pay gap, the research shows that since women are usually responsible for the bulk of unpaid work, such as childcare and housekeeping, the effects of the hidden pay gap for them are immense.

India’s economy is growing at 7 per cent per year but it ranks 127 on the gender inequality index and 108th on the global gender gap index. The latest Monster Salary Index by online career and recruitment solutions provider Monster India shows the pay disparity for India stands as high as 27 per cent. Global trends suggest that one of the primary gap drivers for women have been that they are not likely to negotiate for pay raises, as compared to their male counterparts. Recent Harvard University research shows that men are almost four times more likely than women to negotiate pay. This is because women are viewed unfavourably when they do so.

It is found that women rarely speak up against unfair practices for fear of alienation. A recent research by LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Co shows that women are 15 per cent less likely than men to get promoted. The same study indicates that over 90 per cent of women (and men) believe taking extended family leave could hamper their position at work, regardless of whether it is offered by their employer.

84 per cent of female undergrads believe the pay gap either doesn’t exist or will close soon. But it will take six times longer than expected. Also, with current trends, the close in developed markets could come in 2080. In developing markets like India, it could see the close in 2166.

#GenderAnd — Rethinking how we cover gender in mainstream media. Click here to read about our new series. You can also help us find more such stories using #GenderAnd in your conversations.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd