Vishal Sikka resigns as Infosys CEO and MD LIVE updates: Sensex drops 200 points, Infosys shares tank 7%

As the news of Infosys CEO and Managing Director Vishal Sikka’s resignation came in, the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged by 207.75 points or 0.65 per cent to 31,587.71 in early trade trade on Friday. Infosys shares also went down more than 7 per cent in early trading. The shares fell to a more than one-month low of Rs 948.25. At 09:18 am, the Nifty was down 62.20 points at 9841.95.

The development unfolded after a war of words between Infosys and its founders and some former executives who were unhappy with various decisions taken by the board. In his resignation, Sikka stated that constant distractions and disruptions over the recent months and quarters were among the reasons why he chose to step down. Read full text of Vishal Sikka’s resignation letter as CEO, MD of Infosys

The founders had earlier questioned Sikka’s pay rise and the size of severance payouts given to others. The chief operating officer UB Pravin Rao has been named as the interim managing director and chief executive. Sikka was named executive vice-chairman. Who is UB Pravin Rao, interim CEO of Infosys? Read here.

