ICICI-Videocon deal probe: Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law Rajiv questioned by CBI third day in a row

A Delhi team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is examining Rajiv Kochhar, brother-in-law of Chanda Kochhar, for the third consecutive day in connection with a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) registered by the central investigative agency. The CBI is probing a Rs3,250 crore bank loan granted by ICICI to Videocon Group in 2012.

Kochhar arrived at the agency’s Mumbai headquarter at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) at 11.30 am on Saturday. Sources said the third day of questioning will concentrate on his company Avista Advisory and the loan granted by ICICI to Videocon. The agency is also likely to confront Kochhar with documents, sources in the agency claimed. ALSO READ: Alert at airports against husband of Chanda Kochhar, Videocon’s Dhoot

“Since the PE is registered in Delhi, a team from Delhi headed by a Superintendent of Police rank officer is quizzing Kochhar. On Saturday he was examined for around nine hours before being allowed to go at 7.30 pm. The questioning is in connection with his company and the loan granted by ICICI to Videocon. He will also be confronted with documents,” said an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, Kochhar was stopped by the immigration authority at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA) in Mumbai while he was about to board a flight to Singapore. Kochhar was then brought to the agency’s headquarter in Mumbai and examined till late evening.

The agency is probing the allegation of alleged ‘quid-pro-quo’ in the loan granted to Videocon by ICICI whose CEO and MD is Chanda Kochhar. A Preliminary Enquiry (PE) into the case is already registered by the Delhi unit of the CBI.

“He distance himself from the Videocon case claiming he had no knowledge of the same . He asserted that his company is into legitimate business and his travel to Singapore was work related as his company’s office is located there,” added the official.

