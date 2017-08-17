NASDAQ commemorates India’s Independence Day

Flag-hoisting ceremonies and commemorative events were held at the Indian Consulate as well as at the country’s Permanent Mission to the UN. (File/Photo) Flag-hoisting ceremonies and commemorative events were held at the Indian Consulate as well as at the country’s Permanent Mission to the UN. (File/Photo)

NASDAQ has commemorated India’s Independence Day with India’s Consul General Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty ringing the opening bell at the stock market in the Times Square at New York. NASDAQ Vice President Joe Brantuk said 2017 marks the eighth year in a row that NASDAQ has commemorated India’s Independence Day with the bell-ringing ceremony at its site in the heart of Times Square.

Chakravorty, who assumed charge as India’s Consul General in New York this month, rang the opening bell on Wednesday, joined by prominent members of the Indian-American community.

Brantuk said NASDAQ has a continuing presence in India “which is on its way to becoming a global powerhouse.”

Before ringing the ceremonial bell, Chakravorty said India is a bright spot of growth and stability in the global economy and is predicted to remain so in the long run.

“India-US relationship is a strong partnership that touches all areas of human endeavor,” he said as he underscored the strong bilateral relations between the democratic nations.

Marking the country’s independence day on August 15, the iconic Empire State Building was also lit up in the tri-colours of the Indian flag.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies and commemorative events were held at the Indian Consulate as well as at the country’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

Several India-day parades were held across the tri-state area marking the independence day, with the flagship ‘India Day Parade’ organised by the Federation of Indian Association New York, New Jersey, Connecticut to be held on August 20 in the heart of Manhattan.

Actors Rana Daggubati and Tamannah Bhatia of ‘Baahubali’ fame will be the guest of honours on the occasion.

