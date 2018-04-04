UN terror list: Hafiz Saeed among 139 Pakistanis, Dawood Ibrahim’s address mentioned in Karachi

Last month, US lawmakers were told that the D-company, like Mexican drug organisations, had diversified in many other fields. (File Photo) Last month, US lawmakers were told that the D-company, like Mexican drug organisations, had diversified in many other fields. (File Photo)

As many as 139 individuals and outfits from Pakistan made their way to the updated United Nations Security Council’s terror list, which was made public on Tuesday, the Dawn reported. Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and Al-Qaida’s Ayman al-Zawahiri were retained in the list, besides a host of Lashkar-e-Taiba activists. The UN terror list is formulated after identifying the individuals who have lived in Pakistan and have links to outfits that have used the territory for carrying out subversive or terrorist activities.

The UN has named Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden’s heir apparent, as the most wanted terrorist. According to the UN, Zawahiri is still hiding “in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area” along with several of his lieutenants. The second person on the list is Ramzi Mohammad bin al-Sheibah, a Yemeni national, who was arrested in Karachi and is currently in US custody. The fresh list mentions Dawood, India’s most wanted man, holding a Pakistani passport issued in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The UN claims that he owns a “palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad, Karachi”.

Last month, US lawmakers were told that the D-company, like Mexican drug organisations, had diversified in many other fields and had built a powerful transnational crime-terror organisation. “D-company, like Mexican drug organisations, has diversified. They traffic weapons, counterfeit DVDs, and provide financial services through their extensive system of hawala operators,” Dr Louise Shelley, Professor, Schar School of Policy and Government, at the George Mason University told lawmakers. Last year, vindicating India’s position that Pakistan had been sheltering Dawood, the Treasury Department said he was in Karachi and possessed a Pakistani passport under the individual category.

LeT’s Hafiz Mohammad Saeed is listed as a person wanted by Interpol for his involvement in terrorist activities and terror funding. On Tuesday, the US designated the 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind’s political front Milli Muslim League (MML) as a foreign terrorist organisation. Despite international sanctions on the Lashkar and sustained global pressure on Pakistan to act against terrorist groups, Hafiz Saeed has remained largely free. Haji Mohammed Yahya Mujahid, a member of LeT’s media team, and Hafiz Saeed’s deputies – Abdul Salaam and Zafar Iqbal – also made it to the UN terror list.

LeT is listed with its various aliases, such as al-Mansoorian, Paasban-i-Kashmir, Paasban-i-Ahle Hadith, Jamaatud Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation. Terrorist entities that were allegedly based in Pakistan, worked from there or had links to Pakistani individuals, include Al Rasheed Trust, Harkatul Mujahideen, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Wafa Humanitarian Organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Rabita Trust, Ummah Tameer-i-Nau, Afghan Support Committee, Revival of Islamic Heritage Society, Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, Al-Harmain Foundation, Islamic Jihad Group, Al Akhtar Trust International, Harkatul Jihad Islami, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaatul Ahrar and Khatiba Imam Al-Bukhari, the Dawn report said. Some of them are listed as based in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area.

