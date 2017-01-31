Budget 2017: PM Modi calls for productive session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI)

Speaking ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday once again emphasised on the need to have a productive and detailed discussion in the Parliament. “Had discussions with parties individually and collectively. Productive and detailed discussion of budget should be done,” PM Modi told reporters outside the Parliament. Departing from the usual convention, the Union Budget will subsume the railway budget for the first time and was moved ahead of schedule. “This is for the first time that the budget is being presented on February 1. You all must be remembering the time when the budget was presented in the evening at 5 pm. It was only during the time of Atalji that the budget was moved to 11 am,” he said.

On Monday, at the all-party meeting convened by the government, PM Modi reached out to Opposition parties to ensure that House proceeding are not disrupted. Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said that the prime minister described the Parliament as “Mahapanchayat” and the responsibility falls on every member to ensure the smooth conduct of proceeding. Trinamool Congress, however, decided to stay away for the first two days of Parliament in protest against PM Modi’s demonetisation drive.

