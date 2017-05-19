Uber launches drive against drunk driving, partners with bars

The partnership would have Uber kiosks setup across bars, nightclubs and restaurants to facilitate assisted bookings of Uber rides to discourage driving after consumption of alcohol beyond permissible limits. (File Photo) The partnership would have Uber kiosks setup across bars, nightclubs and restaurants to facilitate assisted bookings of Uber rides to discourage driving after consumption of alcohol beyond permissible limits. (File Photo)

App-based cab service Uber has announced the launch of UberBADD (Bars Against Drunk Driving) in Kolkata, in partnership with prominent bars, restaurants and nightclubs in the city to tackle the issue of drunk driving.

An initiative encouraged by the Kolkata Police, UberBADD is an endeavour to raise awareness about responsible drinking and to get access to “reliable and affordable” transport late at night, Uber India Head (Central Operations) Pradeep Parameswaran said in a message.

The partnership would have Uber kiosks setup across bars, nightclubs and restaurants to facilitate assisted bookings of Uber rides to discourage driving after consumption of alcohol beyond permissible limits, he said.

“We are happy to receive the encouragement and support from Kolkata Police and look forward to provide solutions to help reduce drunk driving incidents in the city. There is a growing need to raise awareness against drunk driving and we will continue to work across cities to provide alternative mobility options like Uber,” Parameswaran said.

The customers may directly approach the kiosk to book a cab and need not download or use the Uber app on his/her mobile and pay the amount to the driver on completion of trip which will be tracked from the kiosk.

“We are pleased to partner with Kolkata’s top bars and restaurants to help Kolkatans make decisions regarding better safety when drinking or on a night out,” Parameswaran said.

“We are confident UberBADD will ensure safe ride for our patrons after spending quality time and we will extend all help,” spokesperson of a nightclub said.

