Uber India announces UberSHAAN, aims at creating a million job opportunities by 2018

The UberSHAAN scheme was launched at the 9th Global Skills Summit at FICCI. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo The UberSHAAN scheme was launched at the 9th Global Skills Summit at FICCI. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Uber India on Thursday announced the launch of UberSHAAN, an initiative that seeks to create a million livelihood opportunities in the country by the year 2018.

UberSHAAN will focus on expanding economic opportunities and provide access to skill development and driver training. The programme will also help trained drivers obtain commercial licenses as well as financial support to purchase vehicles.

At the launch, Union Minister for Skill Develoment and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy said “UberSHAAN’s vision to skill and empower 1 million individuals in the next 2 years and help them turn micro-entrepreneurs is creditable,” promising to provide all support from the government.

Uber India president Amit Jain said the company’s plan is “to rapidly scale India’s entrepreneurial base and generate 1 million livelihood opportunitie on the Uber platform by 2018.”

The scheme was launched at the 9th Global Skills Summit at FICCI. Uber India also announced partnerships with Maruti Suzuki and the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) in support of this initiative.

As part of the MoU signed with Maruti Suzuki, a four-month pilot initiative will be launched in Hyderabad, Chennai and NCR where driver training and on-boarding programmes will be held.

