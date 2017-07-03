Twitter records over 1 million conversations on GST

gst rollout, gst launch, midnight session of parliament, how to watch gst launch, where to watch gst launch, india news, indian express gst rollout, gst launch, midnight session of parliament, how to watch gst launch, where to watch gst launch, india news, indian express

Twitter recorded over one million conversations on GST between June 30 and July 2 – reflecting the sentiment of the nation on what is being billed as the largest tax reform since Independence. From #GSTIndia to #GSTForCommonMan, people took to Twitter to express their opinions and conversations about Goods and Services Tax (GST).

India ushered in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. A four-tier tax slab — 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent — has been decided. People have also been posting pictures on various social media platforms of receipts issued in grocery stores or eateries showing tax deductions as GST, instead of VAT/Service tax earlier.

“Conversations around the launch of the GST exemplify Twitter as the best place for people to connect with what’s happening in India and around the world and express their opinions,” Twitter India Head of Public Policy and Government Mahima Kaul said in a statement. She added that the platform witnessed a myriad of perspectives from Indian audience, in support as well as raising their concerns about GST.

“With more than a million tweets on GST, we hope the public feedback will help to facilitate greater citizen engagement on the topic,” Kaul said.

Conversations on the platform peaked at 12:30 AM on July 1 with 1,100 tweets per minute. The top hashtags around the conversation included GSTCouncil, GSTIndia, GST@GoI, GSTRate, GST, GST, GSTsimplified, IndiaforGST, askGST, GSTForCommonMan, HalfCookedGST and HalfBakedGST.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App